Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Wednesday, July 31.
Children
Lego Club, drop-in any time to play with Legos and build something awesome, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Mary Beth McQuaid, 899-3303, marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.
Summer Parent and Child Playgroup, for children from birth to six years old, 10 a.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene. Courtney Deal, parentchild@monadnockwaldorfschool.org.
Use the Force Summer Reading, use the force to attract objects, rescue Lego minifigures and make galaxy bottles, 10 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Wendy O’Brien, 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
CLiF Storyteller Simon Brooks and Book Giveaway, special storytelling and book giveaway event, pre-registration required, 1 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St. Julie Perrin, 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com.
Meetings, clubs
Idea Jam — Vermont Business Ecosystem Meetup, whether you’re a serial entrepreneur or have a new business idea brewing, we want to hear from you, be prepared to share an idea about a new business in 60 seconds or less, 5:30 p.m., Saxtons Distillery, 155 Chickering Drive, Brattleboro. Aditi Datta, 201-952-9904, aditi@vtinnovationcommons.com.
Hedy’s Folly: Book Discussion, a book discussion on a biography of Hedy Lamarr to prepare for 2019 Keene Chautauqua “Innovators & Inventors: Nikola Tesla & Hedy Lamarr,” 7 p.m., Horatio Colony House Museum, 199 Main St., Keene.