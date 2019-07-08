Bulletin board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Wednesday, July 10.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: Democracy Forum, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Meetings, clubs
Coffee Club, coffee, discussing current events, the economy and investing, a relaxed, informal setting, 8:30 a.m., The Porch, 648 Putney Road, Brattleboro. Andrew George, 802-254-5226, andrew.george@edwardjones.com.
Jaffrey/Rindge Lions Club Monthly Meeting, 7 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. pc4747@comcast.net.
Health
Move and Connect, reconnect with your body, meet new people, and experience a familiar or new form of movement, class is always free, but donations for instructors welcome, 5:30 p.m., Windham Movement Apparel, 2 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Children
Lego Club, kids can drop-in to play with Legos, 10 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Mary Beth McQuaid, 899-3303, marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.
Summer Parent and Child Playgroup, for children from birth to 6 years old, play in nature, share a snack and take time to reflect on the experiences of parenting, 10 a.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene. Courtney Deal, parentchild@monadnockwaldorfschool.org.
Rhyme Time, 10:30 a.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Kids’ Club, activities, snacks and stories, 3:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Swanzey, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.