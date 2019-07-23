Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, July 25.
Talks and classes
Advance Care Planning: It’s About The Conversation, a thought-provoking conversation to help make one’s wishes known, learn vocabulary, reflect on values, choose a healthcare agent and more, 3 p.m., Cheshire Medical Center, 580 Court St., Keene.
”Mapping Lost Nelson with LIDAR,” Nelson historian Rick Church and Antioch’s Steven Lamonde use 21st-century technology to reveal 18th-century history, 7 p.m., Nelson Town Hall, 7 Nelson Common Road. Susan Peery, 847-9550, susan.peery@gmail.com.
Health
The Nurse Is In Clinic, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health related questions, no appointment necessary, 11 a.m., Alstead Fire Station, 9 Main St. 352-2253.
Children
Families, Forests and Farms, families will enjoy going on group field trips, walks and hikes and gardening, 9:30 a.m., The River Center, Peterborough. 924-6800, info@rivercenter.us.
Primitive Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. tpratt@stonewallfarm.org.
Story Time, music and stories open to families, 10:30 a.m., Hancock Town Library, 25 Main St., Hancock.
Toddler Story Time, early literacy activities to engage infants, toddlers and their caregivers, 10:30 a.m., Frost Free Library, 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough. Kristin Readel, 876-4479, frostfreelibrary@gmail.com.
Children’s Games in the Garden, families will learn to play 19th century games, 2 p.m., Horatio Colony House Museum, 199 Main St., Keene. Anita Carroll-Weldon, 352-0460, horatio.colony@gmail.com.
Meetings, clubs
Genealogy Group, join genealogy enthusiast Wayne Blanchard on a quest to discover your family roots, bring a laptop if you have one, 10:30 a.m., Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Shirma, 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
Etc.
Lunch and Learn: Elizabeth Yates McGreal, an exploration of McGreal’s writing career and her work on behalf of the NH Association for the Blind, program begins with sandwiches and salad followed by a light dessert, noon, Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St., Peterborough. Tickets are $15, $12 for Monadnock Center members and must be purchased in advance, 924-3235
Ice Cream Social for Cheshire Village at Home, open to everyone wishing to learn more about this organization or becoming a volunteer, 2 p.m., Keene Unitarian Universalist Church, Keene, 69 Washington St., Keene. Cheshire Village at Home, 352-5037, klinskey@thekeeneseniorcenter.org.
Community Night and Market, live music, food vendors and farmer’s market, free and open to the public, 5:30 p.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. Julie Davenson, 357-7278, jdavenson@stonewallfarm.org.