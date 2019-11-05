Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Nov. 7.
Classes, workshops
Introduction to Cat Body Language and Behavior, the basics of cat body language along with some commonly misunderstood cat behaviors, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Environmental Awareness Group, led by Emily Koester, 6:30 p.m., Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield, Mass.
Moontime, mothering reality, a safe, confidential space for adult conversation, dinner is served, childcare available, 5 p.m., Early Education Services, 130 Birge St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-258-8723, brattleborovillage@gmail.com
NaNoWriMo: Come Write In, the challenge of writing a 50,000-word novel in just 30 days in celebration of National Novel Writing Month, sessions held Thursdays and Saturdays through November, 10 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com
The Art and Importance of Fairy Tales, led by Ingrid Graff, free and open to the public, 6:30 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com
Treating Your Woodlot as a Business, presented by Windham Regional Woodlands Association, forum provides ways to treat woodlands more efficiently and profitably, led by George Weir and Sam Schneski, free and open to the public, 6:30 p.m., Holton Hall, former Austine School complex, 3rd floor, 130 Austine Drive, Brattleboro. Information: 406-249-1938, danielndubie@gmail.com, windhamwoodlands.org
Children, families
Fall Parent and Child Playgroup, morning playgroup for children from birth to preschool age, play, share a snack, enjoy songs and stories, and take time to reflect on the joys and challenges of parenting, first class is free, 9:30 a.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene. Information: 357-4442, parentchild@monadnockwaldorfschool.org
Peterborough Meet and Greet Event, opportunity to welcome new residents to Peterborough, 7 p.m., Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St., Peterborough. Information: 908-797-4649, kmelito@gmail.com.
STEaMpunk Challenge Series, create inventions, learn how components like gears, levers and pulleys work, experiment with clever chain reaction designs, open to youths ages 8 to 18, monthly meetings, 3:30 p.m., Keene Public Library, Winter Street. Information: 352-4550, susan.lawson-kelleher@unh.edu.
STEAM Lab: Math, mastering kitchen math, caregiver participation required for children under age 8, registration is required, 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St. Information: 532-7301, library@townofjaffrey.com
Health
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Information: 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com
Weekly Mid-Day Meditation, half-hour weekly session, led by Vera Riley, free and open to everyone, participants are encouraged to bring meditation cushion, seat or mat, 1 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.