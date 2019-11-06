Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Nov. 8.
Talks
Who’s Watching You?, naturalist Marcia Wilson and wildlife photographer Mark Wilson share their passion for owls of New England and beyond, introducing attendees to six live owls up close, hooting lessons, tips on how to attract and protect owls, free program for adults and children, 6:30 p.m., Francestown Town Hall, junction of routes 136 and 47, Francestown. Information: 547-2816, hqproctor@gmail.com
Frauds and Scams: Everything You Always Wanted to Know, presentation addresses identity theft, investment fraud, scams, local and national fraud trends, prevention and resources available, free refreshments provided by People’s United Bank, please register for a headcount, free and open to the public, hosted by AARP New Hampshire and People’s United Bank, 10:30 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information and to register: 532-7301, library@townofjaffrey.com
The Betrayal of the Kurds and its Consequences, Ambassador Peter W. Galbraith will discuss Pres. Trump’s green light, the Turkish invasion, the Rojava revolution, Russia’s triumph and the loss of American dominance in the Middle East, and what it means for ISIS. He will also discuss his efforts to get children out of the ISIS camps in north-east Syria. Hosted by the Windham World Affairs Council, 7:30 p.m., Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: 917-566-6122, rosalynshaoul@gmail.com.
Markets
Francestown Community Market, weekly market offers locally produced, raised or grown items including fruits, vegetables, crafts, libations, breads, jams, jellies and more, 4 p.m., Francestown Horse Sheds, 2 New Boston Road, Francestown. Information: 660-6133, recreation@francestownnh.org
Families, children
Free Dental Day, for individuals and families without insurance who currently have difficulty affording regular dental care, including cleanings, fillings, X-rays and extractions, provided at no cost to the patient, limited to a single exam and procedure per person, on a first come, first served basis, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (registration begins 7:30 a.m.) Bowman Dental, 48 Meadow Access Lane, Walpole. Information: 756-4719, info@bowmandental.com
Brooks Gaming Group, 2:30 to 6 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-380-0684.
Free Story and Snack for Kids, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St. below Hotel Pharmacy, Brattleboro.
Knitting Group, knitters, crocheters, stitchers welcome, 10 a.m., Bean Room, Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com