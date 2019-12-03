Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Dec. 5.
Classes, workshops
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon-1:15 p.m., Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Information: 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
Green Cleaning with Essential Oils, learn importance of reducing exposure to synthetics and toxins and how to make all-natural cleaning products in hands-on workshop, register and bring reusable spray bottle, free, 6:30 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, library@townofjaffrey.com.
Presentations
Authors David Blistein and John Halpern, award-winning author David Blistein reads from his new book “Opium,” joined by collaborator Dr. John Halpern, Q&A with audience follows, admission $5-$25 sliding scale, proceeds support Groundworks Collaborative and Next Stage Arts Project., 7:30 p.m., Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, Vt. Information: nextstagearts.org.
“Bobcats Before Breakfast” Reading and Discussion Group, with naturalist Susie Spikol, read and discuss John Kulish’s 1969 classic, “Bobcats Before Breakfast,” soon to be republished, and Howard Mansfield’s “Same Ax Twice,” register to Sara LeFebvre at 525-3394, 10 a.m., Harris Center for Conservation Education, 83 Kings Highway, Hancock.
Children, families
Teen Pizza Night, pizza, board games, bring favorite book to share, 5 p.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Fall Parent & Child Playgroup, play, share snack, enjoy songs and stories, reflect on joys and challenges of parenting, first class free, 9:30-11 a.m. Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene. Information: 357-4442, parentchild@monadnockwaldorfschool.org
Miscellaneous
Crafts and Chat, 10 a.m., Marlborough Community House, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough.
Weekly Mid-Day Meditation, with Vera Riley, free and open to all, bring cushion/seat/mat. 1-1:30 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga by $5-$15 donation, proceeds go to local charities, 5-6:30 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: yogalocally@gmail.com.