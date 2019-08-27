Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Aug. 29.
Meetings, clubs
Genealogy Group, join genealogy enthusiast Wayne Blanchard on a quest to discover your family roots, bring a laptop if you have one, 10:30 a.m., Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Shirma, 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
Children
Primitive Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. tpratt@stonewallfarm.org
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Hancock Town Library, 25 Main St., Hancock.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: United States Census 2020 Jobs, with Chuck Thompson, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Health
Weekly Mid-Day Meditation, create more peace and relaxation in life by learning how to meditate, free and open to everyone, 1 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Yin Yoga and Meditation, replenish, balance and restore, great for all levels, pre-registration is required, 5:30 p.m., Healing Yoga NH, 20 Grove St., Suite 250, Peterborough. Cassandra Sullivan, 548-7063, cassandra@healingyoganh.com.
Etc.
“Face of Recovery,” Brattleboro Police Department with the U.S. Attorney’s office is hosting a viewing of the short film (10 minutes), following the film will an opportunity for questions, 7 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro. 802-257-7950.