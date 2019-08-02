Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, Aug. 4.
Talks and classes
Monadnock Summer Lyceum, Lita Judge author of “Mary’s Monster: Love, Madness and How Mary Shelley Created Frankenstein,” 11 a.m., Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St., Peterborough. Mary Kaplan, 924-3217.
Monadnock Drum Caravan Classes, Abou and Joanne teach adults how to make music on African djembles and dunduns, 6 p.m., Peterborough Recreation Dept, 64 Union St., Peterborough.
Dublin’s Night Sky Community Forum, participants will break into three groups and rotate locations every 20 minutes, 8 p.m., Dublin School, 18 Lehmann Way, Dublin. Lucy Shonk, 563-8080, lshonk66@gmail.com.
Etc.
Community Appreciation Cookout, free hot dogs, chips and drinks followed by music featuring The Brattleboro American Legion Band, 5 p.m., Savings Bank of Walpole, on the green, Walpole.