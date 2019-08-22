Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Aug. 24.
Health
Monadnock Health Fair, free event, vendors, massage, samples, demo classes, raffles, door prizes, health and wellness info, to benefit Moms on a Mission, 4 p.m., Option 1 Fitness, 428 Winchester St., Keene.
Talks and classes
Finding the Inner Muse Workshop, Heather Geoffrey will guide participants to find their inner muse, 9 a.m., Main Street Arts, Saxtons River. 802-869-2960.
Business of Writing, 3 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Meetings, clubs
Knitting Circle, new and experienced hand crafters of all types welcome, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Wendy O’Brien, 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m., Harrisville Designs, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Sasha DuVerlie, 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Etc.
Author Hilary Kingsbury, singing her book “Cups Of Tea,” 2 p.m., Toadstool Bookshop Keene, 12 Emerald, Keene.