Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Aug. 23.
Meetings, clubs
Brooks Gaming Group, 10 a.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro. 802-380-0684.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: The Gift of Reiki, with Francine Freeman, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Health
Foot Care Clinic, a nurse will be on hand to offer basic foot care, 9 a.m., ELMM Center, 21 Durkee St., Winchester. 352-2253.
The Nurse is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health related questions, no appointment necessary, 11:30 a.m., St. Peter’s Church, 39 Church St., North Walpole. 352-2253.
Children
Free Story and Snack for Kids, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.