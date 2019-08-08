Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Aug. 8.
Talks and classes
Alexandra Silverthorne Book Talk, 5:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Survival Series Workshop, map and compass, 6:30 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.
Children
Primitive Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. tpratt@stonewallfarm.org.
Story Times, music and stories open to families, 10:30 a.m., Hancock Town Library, 25 Main St., Hancock.
Toddler Story Time, early literacy activities to engage infants, toddlers and their caregivers, 10:30 a.m., Frost Free Library, 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough. Kristin Readel, 876-4479, frostfreelibrary@gmail.com.
Sewing an Ornament or Pincushion, make a decorative heart ornament or pincushion at this make-and-take craft event for children ages five and up, no sewing experience necessary, children should be accompanied by an adult, $5 per participant and includes a family-friendly tour of the Wyman Tavern, 10:30 a.m., Bruder House, 349 Main St., Keene.
Free Classic Family Film and Fundraiser, showing of “Homeward Bound,” sponsored by Abel Dog Training, donations will be collected for Hope for Pets, a rescue agency located in Havana, 2:30 p.m., Peterborough Community Theatre, 6 School St., Peterborough. Vanessa Amsbury-Bonilla, 554-7999, pbrotheatre@gmail.com.
Meetings, clubs
Genealogy Group, join genealogy enthusiast Wayne Blanchard on a quest to discover your family roots, bring a laptop if you have one, 10:30 a.m., Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Shirma, 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
Etc.
Maynard Forest Woodlot Walk, join forester Charlie Koch, county forester Steve Roberge and land manager Rick Brackett for a tour through a long-term forestry study, 5 p.m., Maynard Forest, Old Keene Road, Keene. Steve Roberge, 352-4550, steven.roberge@unh.edu.