Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Aug. 3.
Children
10th Annual Fairy House Day, children of all ages can explore the center’s buildings and grounds to discover fairy houses, fairy doors, and magical structures, all children must be accompanied by an adult, 10 a.m., Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St., Peterborough.
Meetings, clubs
The Coastal Mountain Railroad Club, 10 a.m., RiverMead, 150 RiverMead Road, Peterborough. Kimberly Mansfield, 924-0062, kmansfield@rivermead.org.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m., Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Sasha DuVerlie, 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Knitting Circle, new and experienced hand crafters of all types welcome, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road. Wendy O’Brien, 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Monadnock Tri-State Dance Club, with live music by Bushwhack, non-alcoholic beverages and refreshments served, $8 members, $10 non-members, 7 p.m., ELMM Community Center, 21 Durkee St., Winchester. Thomas Tourigny, 978-249-6917 / 978-790-9322, ttourigny@ymail.com.
Etc.
6th Annual Granny D Memorial Walk, begin walking at 9 a.m. near Granny D’s home on the corner of Cobb Meadow and East Harrisville Road in Dublin and end in Depot Square, Peterborough for a community celebration. Doreen Desmarais, 715-8197, doreen@opendemocracy.me.
Chris Lengyel Magic, an evening of magic and illusion, all ages, interactive, comedy magic show that features everything from smaller intimate tricks, mentalism, storytelling, escapes, all the way up to bigger scaled effects, 7 p.m., Hooker-Dunham Theater, 139 Main St., Brattleboro. 203-892-2648, freakoutthemagician@gmail.com.