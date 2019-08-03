Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Aug. 5.
Talks and classes
Everything You Need to Know About Parenting, recommendations from a professional psychologist, 2:30 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St. Julia Mells, 567-6269, bestbabykit@gmail.com.
Children
Family Story Time, songs and stories, 10:30 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Mary Beth McQuaid, 899-3303, marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Meetings, clubs
Cheshire County Democrats August Meeting, Kemal Atkins will be the speaker, as well as local elected officials and representatives from local Democratic campaigns, 6 p.m., Keene Public Library Auditorium, 60 Winter Street, Keene. Ann Heffernon, 851-0007, akheff@gmail.com.
Cheshiremen Chorus Meeting, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, all men are welcome, 6:30 p.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. 877-312-7467, info@cheshiremen.org.
Children
Primitive Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. tpratt@stonewallfarm.org.
Code Club, for children 2nd grade through 6th grade, 3:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Talks and classes
Pastel Class with Maryann Mullett, ongoing weekly pastel class, all levels welcome, $30 per week, 1 p.m., Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St. 532-6527, info@jaffreyciviccenter.com.
Etc.
Agriculture and Policy Listening Session, with Congresswoman Annie Kuster, 3 p.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. Julie Davenson, 357-7278, jdavenson@stonewallfarm.org.