Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Aug. 26.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: Demystifying Crystal Energy Work, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Everything You Need to Know About Parenting, recommendations from a professional psychologist, 2:30 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough. Julia Mells, 567-6269, bestbabykit@gmail.com.
Meetings, clubs
Great Books, 7 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Children
Tidy Trims, free back-to-school haircuts for school-age children, no appointment necessary, first come, first served, 9 a.m., Union Congregational Church, 33 Concord St., Peterborough. The River Center, 924-6800, info@rivercenter.us.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: Introduction to Digital Photography, with Bill Steele, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Pastel Class with Maryann Mullett, ongoing weekly pastel class, $30 a week, 1 p.m., Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St., Jaffrey. 532-6527, info@jaffreyciviccenter.com.
Meetings, clubs
Climate Cafe, 6 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Cheshiremen Chorus Meeting, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, all men are welcome, 6:30 p.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. 877-312-7467, info@cheshiremen.org.
Children
Primitive Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. tpratt@stonewallfarm.org.
Health
The Nurse is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health-related questions, no appointment necessary, 11:30 a.m., Nelson Town Hall, 7 Nelson Common Road, Nelson. 352-2253.