Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, Aug. 25.
Talks and classes
Monadnock Summer Lyceum, author and professor Lauret Savoy discusses her most recent book based on stories of American lands, with live music by the Merry Pipers, 10:30 a.m., Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St., Peterborough. Mary Kaplan, 924-3217, marycvk@gmail.com.
Artist Talk with Petria Mitchell, 5 p.m., Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts, 183 Main St., Brattleboro. James Giddings, 802-251-8290, info@mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com.
Free Vegan Indian Cuisine Cooking Class, by Martin Raj, preregistration is required, 5 p.m., Keene, NH Seventh-day Adventist Church, 42 Forbush Lane, Swanzey. Lewis LaClair, 756-0001, llaclair@advancedrisk.com.