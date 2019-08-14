Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Aug. 16.
Meetings, clubs
Annual Meeting of the Stoddard Historical Society, potluck supper, short business meeting, election of officers and presentation by Andrew Garthwaite of Haynes and Garthwaite Architects, 5 p.m., Joyce Healy’s Lakefall Lodge, 750 Aten Road, Stoddard.
Dublin Historical Society Annual Meeting, Rebecca Rule will be presenting “That Reminds Me of a Story,” 6 p.m., Robinwood Farm, 162 Gerry Road, Dublin.
Monadnock Ukulele Group, song lists will be emailed to participants ahead of each meeting and the member must bring their own copy, no lessons given, but easy two-and-three chord songs are always included each month, call 785-9857 to request a song list or to be put on the monthly email list, bring your own ukulele, 7 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Talks and classes
Free Fermentation Class: Creative Ways of Preserving the Season’s Bounty, 5 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, Brattleboro.
Words on the Water: Stories of Wantastegok, a special round-table discussion on the West River petroglyphs and our region’s enduring Abenaki presence, 6 p.m., The Marina, 28 Spring Tree Road, Brattleboro. Desmond Peeples, brattleborowords@gmail.com.
Children
Free Story and Snack for Kids, a story and a healthy snack from the Co-op every Friday, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Etc.
Author Laurie J. Marks, fantasy author Laurie J. Marks will be discussing and reading from “Air Logic,” the final book in her award-winning Shaftal series, 6 p.m., Everyone’s Books, 25 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Pat Sheehan, 802-254-8160, everyonesbooksevents@gmail.com.
Surry 250th Old Home Day Celebration, many events for the whole family, 7 p.m., Village Road, 1 Village Road, Surry. Melissa Crotto-Young, surryrecreationcommittee@gmail.com.