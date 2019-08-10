Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Aug. 12.
Talks and classes
Organic Dairy Series: Overcoming Dairy Production Challenges, a pasture walk and talk addressing strategies for overcoming grass-fed dairy production challenges, free event, but pre-registration encouraged, 1 p.m., Brookfield Farm, 460 Old Drewsville Road, Walpole.
Everything You Need to Know About Parenting, recommendations from a professional psychologist, 2:30 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough. Julia Mells, 567-6269, bestbabykit@gmail.com.
Meetings, clubs
Women 2 Women Networking, networking event for local businesswomen, entrepreneurs and budding entrepreneurs, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Nancy Brooks, 785-0425, nbrooks@esourcecoach.com.
Children
Family Story Time, songs and stories for all ages, 10:30 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Mary Beth McQuaid, 899-3303, marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.
Movie Monday, “FairyTale: A True Story,” free and open to the public, 6 p.m., The In-Sight Photography Project, 183 Main St., Suite 3, Brattleboro. 802-251-9960.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Meetings, clubs
Cheshiremen Chorus Meeting, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, all men are welcome, 6:30 p.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. 877-312-7467, info@cheshiremen.org.
Children
Primitive Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. tpratt@stonewallfarm.org.
Talks and classes
Pasture Walk and Grass-based Livestock Discussion, with Sarah Flack, noon, Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene.
Pastel Class with Maryann Mullett, ongoing weekly pastel class, $30 per week, 1 p.m., Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St. 532-6527, info@jaffreyciviccenter.com.
Stress, Health and Autoimmunity Seminar, will focus on autoimmunity and will include an opportunity to book an initial appointment with a practitioner, 6 p.m., Luca’s Mediterranean Café, Keene.