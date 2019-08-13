Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Aug. 15.
Children
Primitive Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. tpratt@stonewallfarm.org.
Story Time at Hancock Town Library, music and stories open to families, 10:30 a.m., Hancock Town Library, 25 Main St.
Toddler Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Frost Free Library, 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough. Kristin Readel, 876-4479, frostfreelibrary@gmail.com.
Peanut Carnival, family friendly event, 5:30 p.m., The Keene Recreation Center, Washington Street.
Talks and classes
Outdoor Historic Cooking Demonstration, demonstration will focus on using the bake oven to make breads and other dishes, 10:30 a.m., Bruder House, 349 Main St., Keene.
Brown Bag Series: Cheryl Wilfong, author Cheryl Wilfong leads a discussion on plating a fall garden, noon, 157 Main Street, Brattleboro.
Finding Wild Edibles, learn what treats might be growing in one’s backyard and some easy ways to enjoy the harvest, class taught by Jocelyn Duffy, 6:30 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.
From Guns to Gramophones: Civil War and the Technology that Shaped America, presented by Carrie Brown, free and open to the public, 7 p.m., Third Congregational Church, 14 River St., Alstead.
Meetings, clubs
Genealogy Group, join genealogy enthusiast Wayne Blanchard on a quest to discover your family roots, bring a laptop if you have one, 10:30 a.m., Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
Lunch & Learn: Abolition and the Monadnock Region, program begin with a delicious lunch of wrap sandwiches and salad with a light dessert, after the meal, guest enjoy a lively, illustrated talk, $15, $12 for Monadnock Center members, noon, Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St., Peterborough.
Health
The Nurse is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health related questions, no appointment necessary, open to the public, 11 a.m., Jaffrey VFW, 22 Hathorn Road. 352-2253.
Etc.
An Evening of Candlelight Croquet, a revival of the garden party, featuring three garden croquet courts, Japanese lanterns, and lemonade, all under candlelight in the museum’s beautiful city garden, add to the fun by wearing vintage clothing or garden party hats (optional), 7 p.m., Horatio Colony House Museum, 199 Main St., Keene. 352-0460.
Arm Chair Travel with Candi Fowler, local educator and world traveler, Candi Fowler, to share her recent experiences traveling to China, Belgium and other places of interest, 7 p.m., Stephenson Memorial Library, 761 Forest Road, Greenfield. Beverly Ann Pietlicki, 547-2790, Director@stephensonlibrary.org.