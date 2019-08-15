Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Aug. 17.
Talks and classes
Business of Writing: Unleashing the Power of Press Releases, 3 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Meetings, clubs
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m., Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Sasha DuVerlie, 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Knitting Circle, new and experienced hand crafters of all types welcome, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Wendy O’Brien, 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Etc.
Bookstore Romance Day, a day designed to give independent bookstores an opportunity to celebrate romance fiction, 9 a.m., Village Square Book Sellers, 32 the Square, Bellows Falls.
Author Amber Lee, debut novel “Forever My Love: Neil’s Story,” 1 p.m., Toadstool Bookshop Keene, 12 Emerald, Keene. 352-8815, books@ktoad.com.
Independent Bookstore Romance Day, five author panel with authors: Peggy Jaeger, Amber Cross, Angie Morgan, Clair Brett, Cheri Allan, 4 p.m., Toadstool Bookshop Keene, 12 Emerald, Keene. 352-8815, books@ktoad.com.