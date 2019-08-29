Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Aug. 31.
Talks and classes
Beeswax Wraps Workshop, 10 a.m., Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square, Brattleboro.
Free Business of Writing Workshop, this introductory workshop will cover identifying a market for your work, submission guidelines, writing a query letter, and how to follow up, 3 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Meetings, club
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m., Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Sasha DuVerlie, 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Knitting Circle, new and experienced hand crafters of all types welcome, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Wendy O’Brien, 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Etc.
Art in the Park, two-day outdoor show and sale features more than 80 artists from around the New England area representing a wide variety of styles and media, 10 a.m., Ashuelot Park, West Street, Keene. asnowmail@gmail.com.
Keene Music Festival, a full day of local, independent music, dozens of bands, many genres from folk to punk, hip-hop and country to rock and blues, family-friendly event for all ages, 10 a.m., Downtown Keene.