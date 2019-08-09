Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Aug. 9.
Children
Crafts all Day, all are welcome to drop-in any time to make an out-of-this-world space-themed craft, 10 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Mary Beth McQuaid, 899-3303, marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.
Free Story and Snack for Kids, a story and a healthy snack from the Co-op, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Talks and classes
Ripple Effects of the Opioid Epidemic, a presentation by renowned journalist Randy Rieland, 1 p.m., River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Etc.
2019 NHDI Summer Intensive, final performance, “Take A Hike,” 4 p.m., The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene.
Surry 250th Old Home Day Celebration, hot air balloon, art and crafts show, chicken barbecue, pancake breakfast, inflatable maze and more, 4 p.m., Village Road, 1 Village Road, Surry. Melissa Crotto-Young, surryrecreationcommittee@gmail.com.
”Woodstock Summer of ‘94: Not the Music ... Just the Scene,” film and discussion with Tobe Carey, 7 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.