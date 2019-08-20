Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Aug. 22.
Meetings, clubs
Genealogy Group, join genealogy enthusiast Wayne Blanchard on a quest to discover your family roots, bring a laptop if you have one, 10:30 a.m., Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Shirma, 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series, “Nature Deficit Disorder: The Global Warming Connection, with Bill Pearson, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Health
The Nurse is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health related questions, no appointment necessary, 11 a.m., Fire Station, 9 Main St., Alstead. 352-2253.
Children
Free Kids Cooking Class, pickling with Lizi, 3:30 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, Brattleboro.