Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Aug. 30.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: Historical Mysteries Solved by Modern Technology, see how a mystery writer has blended history and science together to produce an award-winning series, presented by Lynne Kennedy, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Conversation Cafe, topic for discussion will be “Unexplained Experiences,” which may include spiritual experiences, ghostly encounters or physical health related experiences, Inclusion Center, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., Brattleboro.
Children
Free Story and Snack for Kids, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.