Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Aug. 19.
Meetings, clubs
Book Group, 10:30 a.m., Olivia Rodham
Memorial Library, 1 Nelson Common Road, Nelson.
Brattleboro Stamp Club, 6:30 p.m., Brooks
Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Conversations on Race Book Group, 6:30 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough. MHubbard@PeterboroughNH.gov.
Talks and classes
Everything You Need to Know About Parenting, recommendations from a professional
psychologist, 2:30 p.m., Peterborough Town Library,
2 Concord St., Peterborough. Julia Mells, 567-6269, bestbabykit@gmail.com.
Health
Brown Bag Series: Self Management Programs with Rebecca Best, Best will give a talk about emotional wellness and diabetes prevention, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
The Nurse is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health-related questions, no appointment necessary, open to the public, 11:30 a.m., United Church Parish Hall, 54 Main St., Jaffrey.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Meetings, clubs
Book Group, 4:30 p.m., Gay-Kimball Library,
10 South Main St., Troy. library@troylibrary.us.
Rindge Writers Group, a community of new and established writers who want to connect in a friendly and supportive environment, 6:30 p.m., Rindge Recreation Center, 283 Wellington Road, Rindge. Dan Bemis, 899-6847, rindgewritersgroup@gmail.com.
Cheshiremen Chorus Meeting, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, all men are welcome, 6:30 p.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. 877-312-7467, info@cheshiremen.org.