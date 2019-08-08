Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Aug. 10.
Meetings, clubs
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m., Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Sasha DuVerlie, 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Knitting Circle, new and experienced hand crafters of all types welcome, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road. Wendy O’Brien, 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Tri-State Gay Men’s Monthly Social, a casual social event for gay men hosted by the Tri-State Gay Men, people from any location are welcome, some snacks provided; cash bar, 6 p.m., The Flamingo Diner, 209 Canal St., Brattleboro.
Children
”Stories in the Stars,” Hampstead Stage Company will be performing their production of “Stories in the Stars,” all about ancient Greek myths and constellations, 10:30 a.m., Meeting House, 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge. Mary Beth McQuaid, 899-3303, marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.
Talks and classes
William Penn: The Enigmatic Founding Father, a talk with Jerry Frost, 10:30 a.m., James A. Tuttle Library, 45 Main St., Antrim. Cindy Jewett, 588-6786, tuttlelibrary@gmail.com.
Workshop: Dream Journals, led by Angus McCullough, participants will be guided through the process of making simple books to use as dream journals, ages 12 and up, space is limited to 10 participants, $10 suggested donation, 2 p.m., Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro. 802-257-0124, info@brattleboromuseum.org.
Etc.
Open House and Tent Sale, save 25 to 75 percent on Badger seconds, overstocks and first quality products, take a tour of the facility, 8 a.m., W.S. Badger Company, 768 Route 10, Gilsum. Deirdre Fitzgerald, 283-5220, deef@badgerbalm.com.
Surry 250th Old Home Day Celebration, hot air balloon, art and crafts show, chicken barbecue, pancake breakfast, inflatable maze, live music and more, 9:30 a.m., Village Road, 1 Village Road, Surry. Melissa Crotto-Young, surryrecreationcommittee@gmail.com.
Krosslink Founder Visits Greenfield, Venkat Kolluri, founder of Krosslink and CEO of Cidewalk, an emerging digital marketing tool, will be speaking on entrepreneurship and libraries, 10:30 a.m., Stephenson Memorial Library, 761 Forest Road, Greenfield. Beverly Pietlicki, 547-2790, Director@stephensonlibrary.org.
100th Anniversary Celebration, 11 a.m., Swanzey Community House, 18 Old Richmond Road, Swanzey. Frederic, fpeters@ne.rr.com.
Author Dennis Sasseville, signs “Moxie,” 2 p.m., Toadstool Bookshop Keene, 12 Emerald, Keene. 352-8815.
New Residents of Jaffrey, come meet neighbors and friends and learn more about the town, 5 p.m., Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St., Jaffrey.