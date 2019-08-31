Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Sept. 2.
Talks and classes
Everything You Need to Know About Parenting, recommendations from a professional psychologist, 2:30 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough. Julia Mells, 567-6269, bestbabykit@gmail.com.
Brown Bag Series: United States Census 2020 Jobs, with Chuck Thompson, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Pastel Class with Maryann Mullett, ongoing weekly pastel class, $30 per week, 1 p.m., Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St., Jaffrey. 532-6527, info@jaffreyciviccenter.com.
Children
Primitive Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. tpratt@stonewallfarm.org.
Meetings, clubs
Mineralogical Society, 6 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Cheshiremen Chorus Meeting, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, all men are welcome, 6:30 p.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. 877-312-7467, info@cheshiremen.org.