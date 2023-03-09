CHESTERFIELD — Residents will vote on a $4.2 million budget this year at town meeting, with other articles up for consideration including projects for water runoff on Pinnacle Springs and to resurface roads, and a petitioned article to increase the number of selectboard members.
Budget proposal: $4,196,619, up about 5.6 percent, or $221,974 from the $3,974,645 budget voters approved last year. The selectboard is recommending a slightly higher figure of $4,197,437.
Other warrant articles:
To see if the town will vote to raise $100,000 to prevent water runoff on Pinnacle Springs from flowing into Lake Spofford.
To see if the town will vote to raise $319,400 to resurface paved and gravel roads. Of this, $165,400 would be raised through taxation and $154,000 would be offset by state highway block grants. If the grant is not received in full, the rest of the resurfacing expenses after the amount taxed would also be raised through taxation.
Residents will be asked whether they will add money to eight capital reserve funds and withdraw from seven of them for purposes including paving of town building parking lots, purchasing a new police cruiser and other equipment for the police department.
Voters will also be asked whether they want to allocate money to a number of expendable trust funds that, among other purposes, would be used to support purchases for the parks and recreation department.
One petitioned article asks residents whether they’re in favor of increasing the selectboard from three members to five, while another petitions the town to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day.
Contested races: For library trustees, Michelle Fuller (incumbent) and Joan Hayssen are competing for a one-year term; Linda Heimerdinger, Amy Neal (incumbent) and Kirsti Sandy are competing for a two-year term and Leslie McMahon Frank, Heather Madden (incumbent) and Greg Pratt are competing for a three-year term.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the town hall.
Town meeting: Saturday, March 18, noon, at the Chesterfield School.
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
