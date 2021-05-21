Keene is proposing a 1.69 percent increase to the city’s portion of the tax rate for fiscal year 2022, after keeping it level over the past two years.
If the city’s $66.7 million proposed budget is approved, Keene’s portion of the tax rate would be $15.06 per $1,000 of assessed value. The proposed $47.9 million general-fund budget is up about 6.8 percent from the $42 million general-fund budget the City Council adopted last year. Other funds in the total budget proposal include the nearly $6 million sewer fund, the $4.15 million water fund and the $4.5 million solid waste fund.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said major budget drivers for the coming fiscal year include overtime costs, as well as a hike in the contribution rate for the N.H. Retirement System, which she said had a budget impact of $770,000.
In her budget message, which was included with the spending plan, Dragon said that with the Keene School District and Cheshire County portions of the tax rate, the combined increase is projected to be 3.57 percent.
The uptick on the city’s part follows a year of financial uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Keene, like other municipalities, has grappled with lost revenues and limitations on how federal relief funding could be spent. But Dragon said the city has been diligent in seeking outside funding sources to help keep Keene’s finances on track.
“The City fared OK during the pandemic,” she told The Sentinel in an email Thursday afternoon. “Over the past few months the city has seen an increase in overall activity, including Parks and Recreation, Library, and Parking. The American Rescue funds will alleviate the concerns we had related to revenue losses and the Cares Act & [FEMA] reimbursements addressed the majority of additional expenses we incurred related to the pandemic.”
Those expenses included police and fire overtime, more robust cleaning standards, purchasing personal protective equipment, and modifications to city buildings to allow for continued service, Dragon said.
She noted that previous COVID relief funds from the federal government have not been allowed to be used for offsetting revenue losses.
The city was awarded a total of $2.26 million in combined FEMA reimbursement funds and funds from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that President Joe Biden signed in March. Keene is set to receive the money in a pair of equal payments, with the first expected to arrive soon, and the second due sometime next year, Dragon said in her budget message.
“My proposed budget anticipates use of $350,000 to offset revenues impacted by COVID in the general fund and $108,642 in the parking fund,” she said. “This revenue offset will utilize a bit less than half of the first payment and leave just over $641,000 of the first allotment for other COVID-related expenses. The City will have four years to use the funds on eligible expenses.”
Keene’s proposed 2021-22 budget also includes a number of staffing changes. One position each would be eliminated in the assessing and community development departments, and a part-time planning technician position in the community development department would be made full time to account for the loss of an administrative position in that department. Meanwhile, an additional maintenance aide position is proposed for the city’s parks and recreation department, which “desperately needs assistance maintaining city grounds,” Dragon wrote in her message.
The spending plan also calls for $97,600 to be budgeted to hire an assistant city attorney whose primary responsibility would be to assist in fulfilling public records requests. Dragon has said that Keene receives an unusually high number of requests for a municipality of its size, and that the staff has become overwhelmed.
“The position will be located at the Police Department to provide ease of access to the records department and assist with the anticipated body-worn camera Right-To-Know requests,” Dragon said in her budget message.
Last year, Keene police tested body-worn and vehicle cameras and, though the city has decided to delay buying the equipment, Police Chief Steven Russo has expressed support for using cameras. The budget says the anticipated equipment cost is $420,000.
But Dragon said the state is considering including funding in its own budget to help municipalities acquire cameras via a 50/50 grant, and Keene is waiting to see how that plays out. The city plans to set aside unused funds from this year — including money budgeted for patrol time and funds for police positions that are currently vacant — by putting them into a separate fund that would roll forward into the coming year, Dragon said.
“This will ensure the funds are available in the upcoming FY22 year without increasing the FY22 budget,” Dragon said Thursday afternoon. “If funds then become available through the state or the federal government we will able to take advantage of those funding sources.”
The council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee is expected to make a recommendation on the budget May 27, and a public hearing is set for June 3 at 7 p.m., during the City Council’s regular meeting. The council is set to vote on the budget on June 17.