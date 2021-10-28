Name: Bryan Lake
Age: 31
How long have you lived in Keene? 31 years
Family: My parents, brother and his wife & two kids live here in Keene. My girlfriend & I own a house together here as well.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Keene State College
Occupation: Senior Analyst of Procurement Decision Science @ C&S Wholesale Grocers
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Treasurer of the Amalgamated Squash, Chowder & Development Corp, Keene Disc Golf Club
Public/government service: Keene Energy & Climate Committee since April 2021, Keene City Council since September 2021.
1. What should the City Council do to help tackle local housing affordability, both for home ownership and rentals?
The biggest thing is inventory. We don’t have enough houses for those looking to buy nor enough rental locations for those looking to rent so supply & demand pushes prices up. We should look to promote the development of more housing throughout the city to increase our inventory as well as look to collaborate with the college to promote students staying on campus for longer to open up more rental locations to other citizens while generating more revenue for the college.
2. Why do you think Keene consistently has among the highest property taxes in the state and what would you do to combat this?
Keene’s population has been stagnant for the last 10 years while continuing to build out attractive business for out-of-towners to come into Keene which means the tax payers here are footing the bill for projects that support a population greater than the tax base. Developing more housing property in Keene will help expand the tax base and lower the tax rate for everyone. Also, ensuring that the city is getting the full kick-back from the State on programs like the Room & Meals tax are incredibly important to help offset the property tax burden here.
3. Aging infrastructure has been cited as a key reason for persistent flooding in parts of the city. Given the expense of upgrades, as extreme weather events happen more frequently, what should the city do to mitigate these problems?
There may be many ways to tackle this problem, but one is to encourage landscaping based solutions around the city including things like rain gardens which help to soak up more water than typical lawns during and after rain showers and therefore reduce the likelihood and impact of flooding events. This is a type of solution that both the city and private home owners can begin to implement over time that will help everyone. The city should also look to promote infrastructure upgrades wherever possible and whenever financially feasible. This means ensuring that we’re applying for federal and state storm relief and infrastructure upgrade funding when it is available for city and county solicitation.