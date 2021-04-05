HINSDALE — Several fire companies responded to a large brush fire Monday afternoon in Hinsdale that destroyed a small barn.
The fire started on the east side of Northfield Road (Route 63), diagonally opposite the Route 63 Country Store.
Firefighters were on the scene from about 3 to 8 p.m., fighting a blaze that spanned a little more than two acres of land in that area, Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny said Monday evening after the fire had been knocked down. He said wind caused a tree to fall onto live utility wires, sparking the fire, and then the wind carried the flames across the street, where they spread to a barn next to a residence at 272 Northfield Road.
While the barn was destroyed, the home next to it did not appear to sustain any damage, and Zavorotny said there were no injuries. In addition to the Hinsdale Fire Department, a number of area fire companies responded to the call, including Keene, Swanzey, Winchester, Westmoreland, Chesterfield and several others, along with units from Vermont and Massachusetts.
Eversource personnel were also on the scene, helping to clear trees and limbs from power lines.
The fire affected a heavily wooded area, and aside from the barn and adjacent house, no other structures were at risk, Zavorotny said.
According to the chief, around a dozen trees were cut down due to the fire. He said this is standard protocol when trees are seen to be smoldering.
This article has been updated with additional information from Hinsdale Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny.