RINDGE — It was a relatively sleepy Saturday morning at the town’s deliberative session, where voters had no heated debates and made no substantial changes to the warrant that will head to the polls in March.
The town hopes to get permission from residents to replace a bridge, buy new rescue and public works vehicles, and enter a partnership with an Internet provider that would allow better broadband access. Voter-submitted articles include efforts to enact a noise ordinance, double a tax credit for veterans and slow development in town.
Of the town's 4,597 registered voters, about 50 showed up at Rindge Memorial School (a turnout of 1.09 percent), and while most items drew little more than an introductory explanation, voters amended a few articles for housekeeping purposes.
A dollar amount was corrected in an article seeking to fund the purchase and outfitting of a new backhoe, often used for excavation. The total cost would be $112,840, Board of Selectmen Chairman Bob Hamilton explained: $69,340 from taxes, $20,000 from a revolving fund for the transfer station, and $23,500 from trading in the town’s 2006 backhoe.
Hamilton acknowledged that the figure might seem high, but he told voters that Public Works Director Michael Cloutier uses the machine “more than daily.” The new backhoe's upgrades and features would allow it to double as a snowplow and “enable Mike to more efficiently, more cost-effectively dig at certain operations, and specifically at the cemeteries,” Hamilton said.
Another amended article would give town meeting voters, rather than selectmen, the authority to accept private roads that are offered to Rindge for public use, which would make the town responsible for maintenance. The wording was changed to clarify the article and include references to the applicable state law.
The proposed operating budget of $4,175,000 is an increase of $121,491, or about 3 percent, over the $4,053,509 figure voters OK’d last year.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.
Another significant spending measure would raise $92,976 to make the third of five payments on the town's fire engine 1. The lease-to-purchase agreement was approved at the 2018 town meeting with a total cost of $467,729 over five years.
And this year’s warrant proposes a similar lease-to-purchase agreement for a new fire rescue truck. The total cost over five years would be $265,000, minus $15,000 from trading in the town’s current 1998 rescue vehicle. If passed at the polls, the article would raise about $55,000 in taxes to cover the first year’s payment.
Two other articles aim to add $50,000 to a capital reserve fund for highway department equipment and $12,000 to the Cemetery Expendable Trust Fund. Both appropriations would come from taxation.
Taking advantage of a state law passed in 2018, the town is presenting an article that would fund the installation of fiber infrastructure, making high-speed Internet accessible to every home and business in Rindge. Consolidated Communications would pay $2,458,700 of the total $5,037,825 project cost. The town would pay for the remainder with a bond, which would be repaid through user fees.
The article would have no tax impact. Voters in Chesterfield passed a similar measure last year.
The proposed $1,250,000 replacement of the Wellington Road Bridge over Converseville Brook wouldn't affect property taxes, either. The project would be paid for with $1 million in state bridge aid, capital reserve funds and surplus funds.
An article seeking to create a capital reserve fund for repairing and maintaining existing town facilities would, if approved, move $40,000 from the unassigned fund balance to the new account.
Submitted by petition, a proposal to double the $2,000 veterans tax credit for service-connected total disability is the only spending-related article without a unanimous recommendation from the budget advisory committee. Phil Motta, a committee member, explained that members split on the matter — three in favor, two against and one abstaining — because the article doesn’t show the potential tax impact on the town’s other residents.
A pair of voter-submitted warrant articles would reinstate two previously rescinded ordinances. One would limit the number of residential building permits that can be issued annually, and the other would authorize the planning board to assess impact fees for residential development. Neither is recommended by the planning board, according to the warrant.
Resident Evie Goodspeed pushed for the adoption of a noise ordinance she’s proposing, and another petitioned article wants the town to urge legislators to enact carbon-pricing laws to fight climate change.
Voters will elect officers and consider all warrant articles at the polls on March 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rindge Memorial School.