ACWORTH — Residents of Acworth will soon have the option to choose high-speed Internet, joining several other Monadnock Region communities in recent years.
The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative plans to install a fiber-optic broadband network in Acworth and Sandwich, according to a news release Thursday from the cooperative. The service is slated to be available by early 2022 to more than 1,500 homes and businesses in Acworth and Sandwich, the cooperative said.
Residents can pre-register for the service and also learn more about the project at NHBroadband.com.