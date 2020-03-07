Operating budget: $2,095,373, up $93,414, or about 4.7 percent, from the $2,001,959 approved in 2019
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: Town voters will be asked to decide whether to raise and appropriate $1.3 million for the purpose of expanding the town’s broadband infrastructure, to be financed through bond issuances and payable over a term not to exceed 20 years. The bond would be repaid through subscriber fees and would not be funded via property taxes. The article requires a two-thirds majority vote to pass.
Voters will also be asked whether they want to turn agency of several of the town’s capital reserve funds over to the selectboard. The board already has agency over some of the town’s reserve funds, but an article on this year’s warrant would give them the authority to expend from the remaining funds without going to a town-wide vote.
Also on the warrant: Voters will decide whether to raise and appropriate $62,985 and withdraw $45,000 from the town’s unassigned fund balance for the purpose of chip-sealing town roads.
Another article proposes raising and appropriating $13,808 to add to three of the town’s expendable trust funds —$6,400 would go to the Revaluation Fund, $1,000 would go to the Master Plan Fund, and $6,408 would go to the Town Buildings Repair Fund.
Voters will also get to decide if the town will contribute a total of $7,372 to various service organizations whose programs serve the Dublin community.
Contested races: Carole Monroe and Allan “Jeff” Pinney will vie for a three-year term on the selectboard.
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dublin Town Hall, top floor
Meeting: Saturday, March 14, at 9 a.m., Dublin Consolidated School, 1177 Main St.