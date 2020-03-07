Operating budget: $4,679,804, which is up $172,755, or about 3.8 percent, from the $4,507,049 budget voters approved last year. The budget proposal includes $4,015,544 for the town operating budget, $188,498 for the water fund’s operating budget and $475,762 for the sewer operating budget.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue. Hot topics: Voters will be asked whether to approve about $3.2 million to install a fiber-to-the-premises broadband network in Walpole, to be financed through a bond as well as a donation from Consolidated Communications.
If approved by the required two-thirds majority vote by ballot, the money would be used to bring high-speed FTTP to residences and businesses. Voters will also to asked whether they’d support an ordinance banning the distribution or sale of single-use plastic bags.
Also on the warrant: Other articles include expenditures for updates, repairs and remodeling of town buildings ($200,000) and a truck for the highway department ($130,000).
Contested races: Incumbent Shirley Capron, Susan Hubbard Johnson, Tim Lester, incumbent Katherine Nerrie and Kevin Switzer are running for three three-year terms as a library trustee. David Edkins and Ernest Vose (currently an alternate) are both listed on the ballot for a three-year term on the zoning board of adjustment, although in a Feb. 27 post on The Walpolean website, Edkins said he was withdrawing his candidacy and urged people to vote for Vose.
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Walpole Town Hall at 34 Elm St. and at St. Peter’s Church at 38 Church St. in North Walpole
Town meeting: Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m., Walpole Town Hall