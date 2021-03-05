LANGDON — Many towns and school districts across the region will hold their annual meetings next week. Here's a look at Langdon's warrant:
Budget proposal: $608,698, up $16,981, or 2.9 percent, from the $591,717 budget voters approved last year.
Warrant articles:
*Whether to raise $902,625 for the installation of a fiber-optic network serving residential and business locations, to be paid for through a bond. Three-fifths majority is required for the article to pass.
*Appropriating $25,800 to pave aprons — where a driveway meets the main road — at Tory Hill Road, Tory Hill Road Extension, Mellish Road, Highway Garage Apron and Kelly Road.
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town's municipal building.
Town meeting: Tuesday, March 9, at 7:10 p.m. at Fall Mountain Regional High School.