TROY — Town residents will convene next week for their annual town meeting, with ballot voting set for Tuesday and the business meeting the following evening.
Here’s a look at what Troy voters will consider this year:
Budget proposal: $2,103,208, up $527,676, or 33.5 percent, from the $1,575,532 budget voters approved last year. Selectboard Chairman Dick Thackston explained that the large jump is due to the town’s water and sewer commission budget being added to the general municipal budget. In previous years, it was voted on as a separate article.
Hot topics: Voters will be asked to permit the town to bond $222,311 for the purpose of expanding its broadband infrastructure and also to apply for any grants, donations or other financial assistance that could help with this project. A three-fifths supermajority is needed for this article to pass.
Other warrant articles: Voters will consider allocating a total of $87,200 to various capital reserve funds and $17,500 to the town’s expendable trust funds. They’ll also choose whether to spend $125,000 for work on Quarry and Bigelow Hill roads, with $57,671 to come from a highway grant, $42,700 from the town’s highway capital reserve fund, and the remaining $24,629 to be raised through taxes.
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 9, 10 a.m., at the Samuel E. Paul Community Center, 61 South St.
Town meeting: Wednesday, March 10, at 7 p.m., Troy Elementary School, 44 School St.