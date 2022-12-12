A Keene State professor fried up a win at an international cooking competition in Texas last month when he placed among the top 11 contestants in the bacon category.
Daniel Carberg, chair of Keene State's music department and coordinator of the department's vocal activities, took ninth place at the 10th annual World Food Championships held Nov. 9-13 in Dallas for his Indian-inspired bacon, lettuce and tomato burger.
Speaking from his office in Keene State's Redfern Arts Center on Saturday, Carberg said the burger was made up of onion tamarind chutney with bacon.
"I love playing with Asian flavors," said Carberg, of Roxbury. "[Judges] did say that they really appreciated that ... it was a play on [the BLT] they knew. They loved the Indian spice component and said it was something they hadn't thought of doing before."
Before the hour-and-a-half finals, the competition involves a two-hour opening round in which Carberg crafted up several dishes as part of a full meal that earned him sixth place. Amid dozens of career chefs in the event, Carberg was one of a few cooks without formal culinary experience in his category, including a 17-year-old Wisconsin girl who created a bacon cupcake recipe, placing second in the finals, according to championship official Suzanne Clark.
One component of Carberg's first round meal was an elaborate take on a New England lobster boil, which he said brought him "back to my roots" as a Massachusetts native, gaining him enough favor to advance. He sought to keep the traditional corn on the cob and potatoes, but instead of kielbasa, he pigged out and replaced it with bacon.
"I did a ... round potato cake with onion, cardamom and a lot of crispy bacon in that," Carberg said, naming his other first round recipes. "I made a salad out of a live lobster ... and then it had lots of bacon in that, tarragon [and] mascarpone cheese, corn on the cob that had been sautéed, jalapenos, jalapeno juice and lemon zest."
His other creation was a set of crispy bacon shards spiced with cardamom, cayenne pepper and sugar as well as microgreens. He said they were topped with a saffron cream and lemon juice mixture drizzled on top, as well as bacon dust.
"It took a lot of practice [but] ... you practice elements of it at a time," Carberg said. "One night if I had a couple hours I'd work on just the bacon cake, or I'd make the salad and work on making the saffron. I think it was only twice or maybe three times that I cooked the entire thing together [before the championships]."
The World Food Championships is a food competition inviting both professional chefs and home cooks founded by Mike McCloud in 2012, according to Clark, who's a former contestant and an ambassador for the yearly event.
"I am there as [the competitors'] advisor to help anybody that needs help and to reach out," said Clark, of Phoenix. "1,200 people report to me for questions; it's a lot of work."
Clark said last month's competition featured participants from about 12 countries including France, Japan and Dubai. She noted Carberg was among 11 winners in his category because this year WFC leadership expanded as "there were so many people coming up with creative ideas."
The competition also added live judging for its 10th edition, wherein entries are critiqued in front of an audience of about 1,000 guests as opposed to previous years where contestants simply submitted their creations for later review.
"There's five judges ... sitting at this table [and] they taste your dish while you're standing there with the microphone," he said. "You have to describe your dish and some of them had negative comments to say to some of the other contestants, luckily not to me."
It was Carberg's second time at the World Food Championships after his inaugural participation last year, where he was placed in the baking category after registering for the event late and passing a qualifying process. He didn't anticipate returning this year after missing that process and trying to prioritize his job as music department chair until someone dropped out, opening a space for him as a previous contestant.
"I found this out in September and ... I hadn't come up with anything because I hadn't planned on going," Carberg said. "... I actually had about six weeks before I had to submit my first recipe. So I just spent all my free time experimenting until I came up with the lobster boil."
Carberg called his husband, Matt, his most important critic, who attended with him at the 2021 championship as Carberg's sous chef.
"My goal was to have fun and have a new experience and not make a complete fool of us," Carberg said. "It's just daunting when you look around — it's all these teams of professional chefs in their chef coats with their logos of the restaurants that they own. We thought it was kind of funny that we were there."
The professor's culinary journey began when he was a child, watching his mother get ready for Thanksgiving, where he said she gradually began to involve him in ingredient preparation like chopping celery and cutting butter.
"For me it was so much about the smells," Carberg said. "She put the turkey in at four o'clock in the morning and you'd wake up smelling that and it's like, 'I want to do that.' "
He recalled compiling a cookbook in 3rd grade, but it wasn't until the pandemic brought his life to a standstill that Thanksgiving reinvigorated his admiration for the kitchen beyond common cooking.
The snap to remote work and activities during COVID meant Carberg's singing performances and acting gigs he booked were canceled for about two years, But later in 2020, a Sentinel contest based around creating a dish with leftover turkey appeared and he leapt at the opportunity to try something new.
"For some reason I was like, 'I have to win this,' and it starting snuffing me out of my depression because it gave me something to do that was completely different from everything," Carberg said. "And I won and thought there's got to be more. I got the bug and ... then I found kind of this whole world of national recipe contests."
He entered competitions with Food52, an online recipe and cookbook community, and food magazine Taste of Home and learned he placed second in both contests, thus leading him to the World Food Championships.
With his top 11 win, Carberg said he qualifies for next year's competition and noted he's interested in submitting seafood dishes. He's fishing for a head start on next year's World Food Championships by way of the Rockland Seafood Festival in Rockland, Maine, held in May.
Carberg said while his standings in this year's championships netted him a $500 cash prize, that's not what mattered most.
"It was so much fun cooking by myself this year because what made it such an incredible accomplishment to make it into the finals was that I did it on my own," he said.
His advice to others aspiring for cooking challenges? "Don't be afraid to experiment."
"Don't be afraid to fail, cook what you like and just be creative," Carberg said. "There are worse things if you make something that's disgusting."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.