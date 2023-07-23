Áine deDanaan of Keene rides the merry-go-round with her children Araméa, 11, and Finn, 13, at the Cheshire Fair last August. This year, The Sentinel is holding a sweepstakes to provide one lucky family free admission and four ride wristbands on opening day of the fair, Thursday Aug. 3.
Ryan Dubriske of Gilsum feeds his son Jackson, 3, a snow cone alongside his father Jim Dubriske while they take a break in the shade at the Cheshire Fair as temperatures rose into the 90s during last year's fair.
File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Sarah Drogue of Keene helps her children Landon, 2, and Evie, 4, catch butterflies with their friend Cohen, 6, during last year's Cheshire Fair in Swanzey.
File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Kathryn and her daughter Keller, 1, observe butterflies in the butterfly tent, run by Keene Girl Scout Troop #13028, during last year's Cheshire Fair.
The 83rd Cheshire Fair is right around the corner — Aug. 3-6 at the fairgrounds on Route 12 in North Swanzey. This year, The Sentinel wants to treat one lucky family to a day of fun, and feature you in a story about the annual celebration of agriculture.
In partnership with the Cheshire Fair Board, we're offering the chance for one family — up to two adults and two children over 12 (kids 11 and under get in free on opening day) — to win free admission to the fair on Thursday, Aug. 3. In addition, we'll provide four wristbands, courtesy of Fiesta Shows, to enjoy free rides on the midway, for a total value of more than $200.
At the end of your day at the fair, Digital Community Engagement Journalist James Rinker will ask you a few questions about your experience for a story in The Sentinel.
How do I win?
We’ll be choosing one family at random to come with us to the fair. No purchase is necessary to enter. Use the form at www.sentinelsource.com/contests to enter your contact information, which will count as one entry. You can only submit one entry per family. If you manage to fill out the form more than once, you still only get one entry. The form will be open until Monday, July 31, at noon.
We’ll contact the winning family, and arrange a time to meet at the fairgrounds on Aug. 3. You’ll get your tickets and wristbands and will be free to enjoy the fair at your leisure. When you’re done, we’ll meet up again and ask you some questions that we’ll use to help write a story about the fair.
What else do I need to know?
The prize in this sweepstakes is available for up to two parents/guardians and two children 12 and older (the adults must have guardianship or custody of the children they're bringing). Other family members and friends are welcome to join you at the fair, but we can only provide admission and ride wristbands for one immediate family of four.
You and your family will have to be able to attend the fair on Thursday, Aug. 3. Gates open at 8 a.m., and the day concludes at 10 p.m. when the midway closes. It's up to you when you arrive and how long you spend at the fair. If your family can't attend on Aug. 3, we will choose another winner.
You’ll be meeting up with The Sentinel's James Rinker before and after the festival. Once you’ve wrapped up your day at the fair, James will have a few questions for you to answer about your experience at the Cheshire Fair. You have to be willing to answer these questions.
Employees and immediate relatives of someone who works for a fair vendor or The Sentinel are not eligible.
