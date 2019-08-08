A strong, swift storm system moving up the Atlantic coast moved into the region late Wednesday afternoon, prompting flash flood warnings.
The threat of flooding didn't produce any serious reported problems, but the storm was strong enough to drop trees across the Monadnock Region and knock out power to thousands of homes in Maine. Nearly all of the outages were reported in York and Oxford counties.
In Gilsum, a section of Route 10 was closed for part of the afternoon until just before 6 p.m. because of downed trees, according to a representative from the N.H. Department of Transportation.
No further information was available from the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office or State Police, who serve the town.
In Brattleboro, parts of Main Street flooded but did not rise to the level to warrant any road closures, according to Brattleboro Police Lt. Paul Sherburne.
Otherwise, Southwest New Hampshire Fire and Mutual Aid fielded approximately 10 calls for downed trees Wednesday.
A representative from Mutual Aid noted that Chesterfield was perhaps the hardest hit of the surrounding towns, with crews responding to multiple reports of downed trees. No further information was available when The Sentinel went to press.
More than 3,600 Central Maine Power Co. customers were still without power Wednesday night after thunderstorms packing high winds and lightning rampaged through southwestern Maine.
In South Berwick, lightning struck a home on 14 Dover-Eliot Road around 4:20 p.m. Photographs show severe damage to the home after lightning hit a tree causing a gas pipe to rupture, starting a fire inside the home, the town’s fire chief told television stations in the state. No injuries were reported.
The weather system that slid into Maine mixed with a wall of warm, moist air that produced strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms, said James Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
“This air mass has a lot of water in it,” Brown said. “There is potential for heavy rain and flash flooding through Thursday.”