PETERBOROUGH — The N.H. Department of Transportation is gearing up to begin work on the bridge that carries routes 101 and 202 over the Contoocook River in Peterborough.
Starting this week, there will be lane closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., which will enable crews to complete temporary road-widening and striping work. This is being done in preparation for a lane shift on the bridge, set for mid-December. The DOT did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the timeline for the work.
The bridge replacement project is expected to be completed in October 2023.
The new traffic pattern is set to remain in place through fall 2022. The temporary stoplights at the intersection of Route 202/Granite Street and Route 101 will stay, but the left turning lane from Route 101 east to Route 202/Granite Street will be removed to allow two-way traffic to continue over the bridge.
A multi-use path that runs beneath the bridge will be closed during construction, and pedestrians will be asked to use nearby sidewalks and the crosswalk at Grove Street/Route 101/Route 202.
The DOT also cautions drivers of likely congestion in the area until work on the nearby Main Street bridge is completed in December.