BENNINGTON — In its first month of operation, a new transitional housing facility for people recovering from substance-use disorders is seeing a steady flow of clients.
Bridge Street Recovery opened July 6 at 608 Francestown Road, the former location of the long-gone Highland Inn across from the Crotched Mountain ski resort.
The 40-bed residential care and transitional housing facility provides both emergency and long-term care to New Hampshire adults of all genders in recovery.
Co-founder Stephen Bryan said the program has about 12 clients — on par with what he’d expected in the beginning.
“It’s about on time,” he said Wednesday. “We are slowly ramping up.”
Bryan and co-founder John Christian opened Bridge Street Recovery because they saw a need for more local substance-use services. Before the facility opened, there were no co-ed sober homes in the Monadnock Region.
Bridge Street Recovery is for people who are at least 30 days into sobriety and need help transitioning back into everyday life. The facility accepts any form of insurance, including Medicaid.
Clients have the option of attending treatment, such as substance-use counseling, at the facility six days a week if needed, the co-founders have said. Clients — who stay at the facility between 30 days and six months, depending on their needs — also have full access to treatment staff of varying specialties, ranging from clinicians to peer-recovery workers.
Additionally, they receive job counseling and help finding permanent housing.
Of the clients Bridge Street has seen so far, Bryan said several have been referred from The Doorway in Keene, but a majority have been from various communities across the state.
The facility has also been able to hire 12 full-time employees, made up of recovery specialists and substance-abuse and mental-health clinicians.
“The staff is getting to know one another,” Bryan said. “We did a couple of weeks’ worth of staff training before the facility opened, so it’s a great team and great energy.”
And while he and Christian don’t see anything that needs changing in their operations at this point, Bryan said they have been extremely busy with last-minute details.
“It’s just the nature of a start-up,” he said. “... The first couple of months will be a little bit more hectic than hopefully the rest of the [facility’s] lifetime.”
The pair also plans to open a 64-bed detox facility in Peterborough in 2022.
This facility will be for people who are just coming off substances, may be going into withdrawal and need a more intense form of treatment.
The goal is to have clients start in Peterborough and then come to Bennington to continue their recovery process.
Christian said last month they hope to break ground on the facility this fall.
Bridge Street Recovery can be reached at 255-7070 or at newhampshiretreatmentcenter.com.
If you or a loved one is struggling with a substance-use disorder, The Doorway — a referral hub for people to get help — is at 24 Railroad St. in Keene and is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available by calling 211.