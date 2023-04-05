In opening a conversation at Keene State College on Tuesday, former CNN and New York Times journalist Brian Stelter told an attentive audience that everyone plays a role in promoting either healthier or more polluted information through their use of social media.
“We’re all members of the media,” Stelter said at the college’s Alumni Center during a speaking event Tuesday night. “... We are creators as well as consumers of media.”
The opener was in response to a question from Kimberly Lauffer, a Keene State journalism faculty member who was one of Stelter’s professors at Towson University in Maryland. She asked how people can maintain trust in news when “bad information” becomes part of the information cycle.
Stelter is a former anchor of CNN’s Sunday morning talk show “Reliable Sources” and was a longtime reporter for The New York Times. While in college in 2004, he founded the blog CableNewser, which is centered on American broadcast networks and was bought by Adweek. He maintained the blog until he joined The New York Times in 2007.
Lauffer served as moderator for the lecture at the Alumni Center’s Norma Walker Hall, titled “Dismantling Misinformation: Building Trust in Media and Democracy.” The event concluded the college’s Sidore Foundation Lecture series.
In the roughly hour-long Q&A session, Stelter addressed topics like whether too much information dilutes the truth of a situation, the labeling of facts and opinion in broadcast news programs and weighing how much responsibility a news outlet has to earn audience trust.
He shared his perspective that many Americans at their core want free press and an open exchange of ideas.
“The vast majority of Trump voters or opposite Trump voters want there to be a flourishing democracy,” he said. “I’m adding a caveat that we’ve seen some that think otherwise. ... But we are in a place where most people are exhausted by the partisan rancor.”
He wondered whether the same is true of national broadcast networks like Fox News, which he said knew Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election but was “kind of afraid to tell their viewers.”
“Here’s what Fox does: They shout the lie and whisper the truth,” Stelter said. “... They found ways to minimize what was real and emphasize this other fantasy version.”
He scorned media mogul Rupert Murdoch for not being more critical of misinformation presented on Fox News that led to Dominion Voting Systems’ pending defamation lawsuit filed in March 2021 against the network.
Stelter said while at CNN, his boss would quickly give feedback if Stelter “said something stupid on TV.”
“The feedback made me a better anchor,” he said. “I keep wondering: Why wasn’t Rupert Murdoch telling Sean Hannity to knock it off? Rupert Murdoch knew the truth — he knew Trump lost.”
Looking toward the future of information sharing, Stelter gave pause to the growth of deep-learning artificial intelligence chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard and how these might affect newsrooms’ integrity.
He said while AI software can write basic news articles, it doesn’t know what’s truthful. His take is that news consumers should subscribe, write to and send in tips to news organizations to counteract publishing of AI-written articles.
“We need newsrooms to make the best choices, the right choices, to inform us and tell us what is new and novel and most significant in our lives,” Stelter said. “... In an environment where the Internet’s most influenced by robots, we need to defend real news operations that have values and systems in place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.