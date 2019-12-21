After 25 years as a staple on Main Street, a Keene coffee shop announced plans Friday to move to Emerald Street in the spring.
Brewbakers Cafe has occupied its home at 97 Main St. since 1994, but the space is owned by its neighbor, The Colonial Theatre, which intends to expand into the entirety of the building.
With its lease up in April, Brewbakers faced a deadline to find a new home. Jeff Murphy, the coffee shop’s owner for the past nine years, said he perused other options.
“But when it came down to it, we felt we were at a crossroads. ... We didn’t want to go parallel,” he said, adding that he didn’t want to reopen the same shop in another Main Street space of similar size.
Instead, Murphy and his wife, Eliza, pursued a loftier goal: create a cafe experience that’s a haven for the arts and comfortable to all generations.
Brewbakers will consolidate into 48 Emerald St., a collection of local businesses that includes Murphy’s roastery and companion cafe, Terra Nova Organic Coffee Roasters. Murphy will take over the lease in January from Dan Yelin, owner of Colony Antiques.
Construction will begin in January to convert the building’s first floor into a 71-seat cafe, Murphy said, with a stage at the front, a full kitchen and bar, and venue in the back. The standing capacity will be around 133 people, he said. Blueprints also show a dedicated section for the retailers of the Emerald Street building: Colony Antiques, Keene on Vinyl records, floral designer Billies + Tilli and any future vendors.
Offering later hours, the new Brewbakers will have its traditional menu of coffee, espresso, baked goods and cafe fare, though the Murphys said they are still determining the details.
Both cafes — Main and Emerald streets — will remain open during renovations, Murphy said.
That encompasses the first phase of the Murphys’ vision, slated for completion in the spring. On the building’s second floor, which is currently unused, they are developing an arts initiative, NOVA, that would incorporate artists’ studios, workshop spaces and galleries.
“We really want to create some space for people to gather and share their work,” Murphy said.
Eliza Murphy said that’s always been the spirit of Brewbakers, recalling when she visited the coffee shop in middle school. Though they’ll miss being on Marin Street, the couple said they are celebrating the next chapter.
Anyone interested in providing input or suggestions for the initiative can email Eliza Murphy at eliza.murphy@novaarts.org.