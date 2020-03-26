Gov. Chris Sununu has issued a stay-at-home order, which also closes all non-essential businesses starting 11:59 p.m. Friday. Remote learning at schools is also continued until May 4.
Sununu said this is not a shelter in place; people are not prevented from leaving their homes, and the state borders will not be closed.
"This is not a step we take lightly. Disrupting daily life in NH should be something that is only done in the greatest of emergencies," he tweeted.
"I know we will get through this together, and I know we will come out the other side stronger than ever. #GraniteTough"