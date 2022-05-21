We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
BRATTLEBORO — Town Manager Yoshi Manale announced his resignation Friday, less than six months after starting in the position.
Manale succeeded Peter Elwell, who retired after serving in the role since 2015. Manale’s last day will be June 3.
In a statement issued Friday afternoon, Manale said he leaves with a sad heart and described Brattleboro as a beautiful town with warm and welcoming residents. He also touted its recreational opportunities, food and cultural offerings.
However, he noted that, prior to this position, the smallest community he’d served had been nearly five times Brattleboro’s size.
“The larger populations afforded me anonymity that I did not appreciate until now,” he said.
“The town manager position is intended to be the administrative head of all the town departments, offering helpful, detailed information to the members of the Selectboard and executing their will for the best of the residents,” he continued. “In a small town like Brattleboro, I have quickly discovered that the prominence of this position creates drawbacks for me to fulfill the duties of the job most efficiently. I am not the right fit for this position.”
Manale is a native of Silver Spring, Md., and previously served as deputy mayor and chief of staff for the city of Trenton, N.J., according to a news release Brattleboro issued to announce his appointment. Before that, he worked in the mayor’s office of contract services in New York City and held several positions in New Jersey.
Patrick Moreland, Brattleboro’s assistant town manager, will serve as interim town manager as the selectboard searches for Manale’s replacement.