BRATTLEBORO — A nonprofit woodworking shop that paused operations last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to reopen next week in a new downtown location.
HatchSpace will begin offering classes again June 1 in a new workshop space at 22 High St., according to a news release from the organization. Course offerings throughout the summer will include an intensive beginning woodworking class, along with workshops on making a Shaker bench, woodturning, carving and bending wood with steam.
HatchSpace opened at its original location at 35 Frost St. in February 2019, and offers classes as well as a makerspace for members to pursue their own woodworking projects, Managing Director of Finance and Development Amanda Kenyon said. The group paused in-person classes last spring, and offered some virtual workshops, she added, but will not officially reopen until next Tuesday.
"We took the closure time for what we needed to be able to grow the organization into the future," Kenyon said. "And we found this building here at 22 High St., and it gave us a lot of room for expansion."
The new space, on the third floor of a building that also houses several artist studios and other businesses, allows HatchSpace to keep its classrooms separate from the makerspace. In the shop's previous location, those two functions shared a large warehouse space, which could make conducting classes difficult.
"Woodworking machines aren’t the quietest things to be talking over," Kenyon said.
The new HatchSpace facility is opening in two phases, she added, with classes beginning next week, and the makerspace opening later this summer, hopefully by the end of August. Classes range from $45 for a three-hour workshop to $400 for a series of seven sessions.
All of HatchSpace's work, Kenyon added, promotes the craft of woodworking in the Brattleboro area.
"It’s a Vermont tradition," she said. "And we don’t want a tradition that connects to the land and the resources around us to be lost in this digital and plastic age."
For a full list of courses, visit hatchspace.org.