BRATTLEBORO — Police arrested a Brattleboro woman Sunday, alleging she used a racial slur while yelling at two women at a local hotel.
Breann B. Campbell, 43, is charged with hate-motivated disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit written by Brattleboro Officer Ryan Washburn, he responded to a reported verbal altercation at the Quality Inn on Putney Road around noon that day.
Washburn wrote that a resident of the hotel said she went into the laundry room and saw that Campbell, who was also staying there, had taken her clothes out of the dryer to put her own clothes in. When the hotel resident — a woman of color — asked Campbell why she did that, Campbell started “going off on her” and said she “can’t deal with people of your kind,” the hotel resident told Washburn, according to the affidavit.
Not long after, Campbell yelled at her and another woman of color, using a racial slur, Washburn wrote. The woman told Washburn that Campbell also threw her laundry on the floor and threatened to damage her vehicle, according to the affidavit.
A staff member told Washburn he witnessed Campbell yelling at the women, and Campbell admitted to using the racial slur, according to the affidavit.
Campbell was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro for arraignment this week.