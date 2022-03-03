BRATTLEBORO — A water main break that briefly closed a road and cut off water service was repaired early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the town manager’s office.
On Wednesday, a water main break near the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center closed a section of Vernon Street. The incident also cut off water service to Bridge Street customers. According to a Facebook post from the Hinsdale Police Department, the bridges connecting New Hampshire to Vermont were also closed due to the break but were reopened Wednesday evening.
The break had been repaired and water service restored as of 1 a.m. Thursday, when Vernon Street was also reopened, according to the Department of Public Works. Crews will be making temporary repairs to the side of the roadway on Thursday, which could cause traffic disruption, according to the release from the town manager.
The DPW learned of the break shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Director Dan Tyler said in a phone interview Thursday morning.
Tyler explained that that around this time of year the freezing-and-thawing cycles can cause the ground to shift, potentially causing a water main to break.
Brattleboro water is safe to drink and tested daily, according to the town manager’s office. However, water was redirected during the break, which disturbed mineral deposits in the water main. If customers experience discolored water, the DPW advises opening the cold-water faucet until the water runs clear.
