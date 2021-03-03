BRATTLEBORO — Voters decided at the polls Tuesday to allow the retail sale of marijuana in Brattleboro next year.
Unofficial town meeting results have the measure passing by a wide margin, with 1,397 people voting in favor and 425 against.
“I’m happy that the voters have approved our ‘opt-in’ to the possibility of retail cannabis, despite so much that is still unknown and to be decided at the state level,” said Tim Wessel, selectboard chairman. “I am committed to addressing zoning and other concerns to be sure that future retail cannabis sales will be the right fit for Brattleboro.”
In October, Vermont became the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana sales, which will be regulated by a three-member state Cannabis Control Board, according to a news release from Gov. Phil Scott. The bill became law without the governor’s signature.
The board — which is still being selected — will have authority over licensing, regulation and enforcement of Vermont’s cannabis industry.
Retail stores will be able to receive licenses from the board and open in October 2022, but whether individual communities will allow the sale is subject to town approval, the release says.
The Brattleboro selectboard unanimously approved adding the article to the town meeting warrant in late December.
Middlebury was the first Vermont community to authorize a vote on marijuana sales, with its selectboard approving the motion Dec. 8.
In 2018, Vermont also legalized the possession (up to 1 ounce) and cultivation of marijuana for those 21 and older. Medical marijuana has been allowed in the Green Mountain State since 2004.
One local business, Hempicurean, has already shown interest in setting up a retail cannabis shop, according to Town Manager Peter Elwell.
The Flat Street shop sells Vermont-grown hemp, CBD products and marijuana-growing supplies. With Brattleboro residents passing the ballot measure, owner Scott Sparks said he plans to move his store to a larger location and add recreational marijuana.
“There will be some great opportunities to do this the Vermont way,” Sparks said in a text, “and provide benefits to the community at large through job creation and tax revenue.
“We appreciate the support and look forward to moving forward.”