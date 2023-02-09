BRATTLEBORO — A series of phone calls reporting threats at schools in Vermont on Wednesday, which included Brattleboro Union High School, have been deemed not credible by Vermont State Police.
The calls falsely reported shootings at 21 K-12 schools across the state between 8:40-10:50 a.m., State Police said in a news release Wednesday evening. The agency said the calls were made to dispatch centers, police departments or town offices in the area of each school.
“Initial investigation in Vermont has determined all the calls were placed via a [Voice over Internet Protocol] service, and none originated from a spoofed 802 area code as some initial reporting had indicated,” State Police said in the news release.
State Police said the calls appear to have been made by a person and authorities do not currently believe they were automated. The state agency is collaborating with local and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate the calls and said they are similar to other threat incidents nationwide in the past few weeks and months.
In a statement quoted in the news release, Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French gave thanks to educators, school administrators and law enforcement officials in their responses to the threats.
“These incidents can have a significant and often traumatic impact on students, staff and families,” French said in the release. “Schools will be working hard in the coming days to support their communities as we navigate the aftermath of this incident. I ask all Vermonters to join me in expressing our support for local schools in your community.”
State Police said an investigation into the false threats is ongoing.
